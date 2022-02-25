California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,567 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Tenable worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $153,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,500. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TENB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

