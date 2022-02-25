California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $4.81 Million Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,415,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MGP opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

