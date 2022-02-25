California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.