Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.26 and last traded at $49.60. Approximately 22,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,926,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.