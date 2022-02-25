Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,252 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

