Calyxt (CLXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calyxt by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calyxt by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Calyxt by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

