Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.97 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

