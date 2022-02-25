Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.