Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,233 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 109.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 34,938 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

