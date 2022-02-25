Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $72.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23. Nevro has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nevro by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,032,000 after buying an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.