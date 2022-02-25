Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.73.

Shares of Square stock traded up $20.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.26. The stock had a trading volume of 917,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.00. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $234,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

