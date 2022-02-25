Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

TMDX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,116. The stock has a market cap of $451.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransMedics Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

