Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 2.7%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$33.10 and last traded at C$33.18. 62,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 480,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 35.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.63.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

