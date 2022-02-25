Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CDPYF traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

