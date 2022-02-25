Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

