Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.94.

CAR.UN traded up C$0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting C$53.70. 368,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$50.37 and a 12-month high of C$62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

