Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$53.70. 368,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$50.37 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.74.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

