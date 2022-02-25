Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.50 to C$70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$53.70. 368,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.74. The company has a market cap of C$9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$50.37 and a 12 month high of C$62.77.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

