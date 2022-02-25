Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Plans $1.61 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$154.90 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$116.72 and a one year high of C$167.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.3300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total transaction of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$614,098.67. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.55.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.