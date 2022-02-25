Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.20

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$153.20 and traded as high as C$156.04. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$155.95, with a volume of 1,159,679 shares trading hands.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$155.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.20. The stock has a market cap of C$109.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,088,810.34.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

