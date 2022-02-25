Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.72

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.72 and last traded at C$69.67, with a volume of 3221653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.40.

The company has a market cap of C$81.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$515,200.00. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,174,801.28. Insiders have sold 288,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,656 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

