Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 1.01% of Canadian Solar worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

CSIQ stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.66. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.49. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.