Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

Cano Health stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CANO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 432,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 165,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.