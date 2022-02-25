Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $41.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Green Thumb Industries stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

