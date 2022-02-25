Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $41.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 108.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Green Thumb Industries stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.