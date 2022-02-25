Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

DVN opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,118,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.