Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Capital One Financial worth $756,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,618,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,424,000 after buying an additional 165,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.83.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.