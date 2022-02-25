Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.55. 859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.