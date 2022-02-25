Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$48.50 by Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been given a C$48.50 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE:CPX traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,817. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

