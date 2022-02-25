Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

