Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.