Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) CFO Sells $809,008.81 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.84. 78,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Barclays boosted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.