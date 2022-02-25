Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 451 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of EL stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

