Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 8,660 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dover by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dover by 155.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $122.61 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

