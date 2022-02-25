Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,093 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.65 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

