Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 12,817 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after acquiring an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $74.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

