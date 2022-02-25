Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,455 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $134.13 and a one year high of $224.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

