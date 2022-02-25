Captrust Financial Advisors Has $5.66 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $266.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.03. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

