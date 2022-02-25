Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.02 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,677,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,760,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of URI opened at $308.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.20 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

