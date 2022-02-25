Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 129,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $214.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

