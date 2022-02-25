Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 272.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,300,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $182.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.14 and its 200-day moving average is $229.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.