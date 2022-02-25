Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.94 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

