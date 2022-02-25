Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.14 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,709,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $856,849,000 after acquiring an additional 849,912 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,079,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $599,081,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

