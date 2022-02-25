Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 352,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 92,607 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 202,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $49.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.