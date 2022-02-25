Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

