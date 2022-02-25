Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) (LON:CIFU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £27,156.96 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.18.
Carador Income Fund plc (CIFU.L) Company Profile (LON:CIFU)
