Carbon Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $92,431.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,855,462 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

