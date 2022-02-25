Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00200227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00023459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00372141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00060949 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,143,444,450 coins and its circulating supply is 33,640,576,737 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

