Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 10,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,855. The company has a market cap of $109.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,890 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

