Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.71

Shares of Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 1083140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$866.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.33.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

