Cardstack (CARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and $87,098.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00035160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

