CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $106.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $36.95 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 3,947.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 265.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,791 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $97,982,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

